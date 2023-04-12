India records 7,830 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

The death count due to the virus has gone up to 531,016 with 16 new fatalities

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country in Jammu on Wednesday. — PTI

By ANI Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 2:44 PM

India recorded 7,830 new cornonavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a sharp jump from yesterday when 5,675 cases were reported, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83 per cent.

The death count due to Covid virus has gone up to 531,016 with 16 new fatalities — two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Five virus-related deaths were reconciled by Kerala, according to the health ministry data at 8am on April 12.

A total of 4,692 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate currently at 98.72 per cent and taking the overall count to 44,204,771.

In all 214,242 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 923.2 million.

The bulletin stated that 441 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2.20 billion total vaccine doses (952.1 million second doses and 228.7 million precautionary doses) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

The IMA, in a statement, said: "Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene."

Covid-related deaths are mostly being reported in people above 60 years or those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, among others, the statement said.

It added that the likely reasons behind the rising Covid cases are a lax observance of Covid protocol and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Many people lowered their guard against the coronavirus, it claimed.

People with symptoms refused to get tested, which may have allowed the virus to spread undetected and infect more people, added the statement.

The statement said: "The vaccination drive has developed a false sense of security, and so we lowered the guard against the infection. The virus that causes Covid, keeps mutating and leading to the birth of new strains such as XBB.1.16. This new variant is believed to be more transmissible as compared to the previous variants, but luckily not so lethal."

According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant — XBB.1.16 — could be the reason behind the increase in cases.

"People in high-risk groups — pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised — face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement.

It added that the rising cases show that the virus is still around and people need to take necessary precautions. "Covid-19 is spreading in our community. Stay safe by taking some simple precautions, the statement said.

Further, it stated, "People with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, loss of smell or taste, breathlessness should get tested for corona."

The statement further advised people to cough into a bent elbow or tissues and dispose of them in a closed bin, the statement added.

The statement added: "Washing hands frequently. Wash all parts of your hands often (at least 20 seconds if using an alcohol-based hand rub, and at least 40 seconds with soap and water)."

It also advised people to wear a mask, especially in crowded places.

The statement also asked the citizens to avoid crowded places and poorly ventilated settings, to the extent possible.

"Ventilation is an important factor in preventing the virus that causes Covid-19 from spreading. Recirculated air from split air conditioning units, fans or any system that runs with a recirculation mode should be avoided where possible, unless, in a single occupancy room with no one else present," it added.

The statement also advised citizens to avoid spitting in public.