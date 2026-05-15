India announces re-examination date for Neet exams

India announced that the re-examination for the Neet (UG) exams will now be held on June 21, 2026. The National Testing Agency urged candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels.

This comes after the Neet exam which took place on May 3 was cancelled over integrity concerns. Students were left disappointed after NTA indicated “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand”.

The agency acknowledged the incovenience caused to students and families, but claimed that allowing the exam results to stand as is would cause harm to public trust.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

NTA clarified that students will not be required to register again for the examination, and no additional fee will be charged, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times. Existing registration details, candidature data and exam centre preferences from the May 2026 cycle will automatically be carried forward to the re-conducted examination.

Investigation ongoing

The matter was handed over to India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into exam irregularities. So far, a total of seven people have now been arrested in this case.

They were identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Manisha Waghmare from Pune, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram. Several other suspects are currently being examined, the authority said.

On May 12, 2026, India's Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, also filed a case regarding alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of the Neet UG-2026 examination.

The authority said that an FIR was then registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.