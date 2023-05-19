India: RBI to withdraw Rs2,000 banknotes from circulation

Banks have been advised to stop issuing these banknotes with immediate effect

File photo

By ANI Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 5:44 PM

The Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender.

RBI also said that exchange of Rs2,000 banknotes into other denominations can be made (upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time) at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.

It added that all banks shall provide a deposit and/or an exchange facility for Rs2,000 banknotes until September 30, 2023.

ALSO READ: