India's new investment rules for NRIs: What they mean for UAE residents

For non-resident Indians, investing in India has just become easier, with new Central Bank rules streamlining fund flows, raising investment limits, and simplifying repatriation.

1. What is the biggest change?

You can now use a single designated repatriable rupee account to:

Invest in Indian shares and other eligible assets.

Receive sale proceeds.

Reinvest funds.

Transfer money back overseas after paying taxes.

Benefit: Less paperwork and fewer bank-account complications.

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2. Can I bring my money back easily?

Yes.

After selling investments and paying applicable taxes:

Money can remain in the designated account for reinvestment, or

Be remitted abroad.

Benefit: Greater liquidity and flexibility.

3. Have investment limits changed?

Yes.

Individual limit increased from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in a listed company.

Aggregate foreign individual limit increased from 10 per cent to 24 per cent.

Benefit: Ability to build larger positions in quality Indian companies.

4. Does this affect mutual funds and other investments?

Indirectly, yes.

The simplified fund-flow mechanism makes it easier to invest across eligible Indian financial products.

Benefit: More efficient portfolio management.

5. What does this mean for UAE-based NRIs?

You can:

Move money from the UAE to India more efficiently.

Invest more easily in Indian equities.

Repatriate profits with greater clarity.

Diversify beyond real estate and deposits.

Benefit: Better access to India's growth story.

6. What is the FCNR(B) advantage?

The government is temporarily absorbing hedging costs on certain FCNR(B) deposits.

Benefit: Potentially higher returns on foreign currency deposits.

7. Why is India doing this?

India wants:

More foreign capital inflows.

Greater participation from the global Indian diaspora.

Deeper and more liquid capital markets.

8. Who gains the most?

Active NRI equity investors.

High-net-worth overseas Indians.

UAE and GCC-based professionals with surplus savings.

Young diaspora investors seeking long-term wealth creation.

Bottom line

The RBI reforms make investing in India simpler, faster and more flexible. For NRIs, the changes reduce operational hurdles, increase investment capacity and improve the ability to move money in and out of India—making participation in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies considerably easier.