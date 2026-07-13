India ranks union ministries, pushes AI-driven governance

India’s ambitious Mission Karmayogi, which ranks all the 88 union ministries and departments of the government, is moving towards an AI-integrated governance framework, linking capacity building, competency development, technology and public service delivery, Dr Jitendra Singh, a minister of state, said in Delhi.

Annual grievances received by the government’s Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System has shot up from just 200,000 in 2014 to almost 3 million at present, said Singh. This reflected growing public trust because of improved responsiveness and accountability.

The rankings under the mission, based on performances as of May 31, 2026, reveal wide disparities among the various ministries. Media reports reveal that the ministry of coal topped the list with a composite score of 50.46, while the ministry of civil aviation was ranked last with just 0.42 score.

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“As the Mission continues to mature and expand, the ranking framework and associated indicators will remain dynamic and may be periodically refined to better reflect priority areas of capacity building and learning outcomes,” Karmayogi Bharat said in a note.

The 88 ministries and departments of the union government have been asked to prepare AI-generated capacity building plans (CBPs) to estimate competencies needed for every role and set learning pathways for officials.

Karmayogi Bharat was set up in 2022 to implement Mission Karmayogi and boost competency-based capacity building for civil servants through the learning platform. Singh told reporters that India’s governance initiatives including Mission Karmayogi have attracted global attention and delegations from other countries are studying their implementation.

S. Radha Chauhan, chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, said India has launched a global alliance for digital capacity building. “We have had many countries approaching us on Mission Karmayogi,” she said, adding: “The Asian Development Bank has shown interest in working with us. Brazil is a country that has a lot of common interests with us. We are trying to engage with them.”

The iGOTKarmayogi platform has 16.5 million registered users and 130 million course completions. It has resulted in a continuous learning ecosystem for public servants.

AI-enabled tools including AI Sarthi and AI Tutor are preparing a future-ready civil service. The platform offers more than 5,000 courses and uses AI tools for personalised learning, competency mapping and course recommendations.