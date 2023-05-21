India: Rahul Gandhi pens emotional tribute to dad on his 32nd death anniversary

Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to his deceased father.
"Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi sharing a video of various moments of Rajiv Gandhi.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.
Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage.
Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the prime minister till December 2, 1989.
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.
