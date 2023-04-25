India: Rahul files appeal in Gujarat HC against Surat sessions court order

High-profile accounts tweet their surprise at getting their blue check back and make it clear they didn’t pay for it
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court which had declined to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, a lawyer said.
Congress advocate BM Mangukia confirmed Gandhi, 52, has filed an appeal in the high court in Ahmedabad against the last week’s order of the sessions court.
A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation) in the 2019 case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.
Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.
The Surat sessions court on April 20 rejected the Congress leader’s application for a stay on his conviction.
Gandhi is currently on bail in the case.
High-profile accounts tweet their surprise at getting their blue check back and make it clear they didn’t pay for it
Lawmakers from California and Nevada cut across party lines in asking Biden administration to fast-track federal funds for private rail operator Brightline West's project connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas with 322kph train
Two blasts ripped through the building in Kabal town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Perhaps the best way to approach wearable technology, such as smartwatch, is to view it as a directional arrow, rather than a precise measuring tool
Potential threat for a tsunami passed without any confirmed impact
The PML-N leader says the army intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances
Despite plans to be strict on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans last year, $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund built mainly on oil revenue rejects motion to align BP's greenhouse gas targets to Paris climate deal goals
Company's shares down 6.3% so far this year as Indian IT services firms face challenges due to recession fears in major economies