India: Quad ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war

Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Foreign ministers of the group denounced Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.
The Quad groups India, Australia, Japan and the United States. The group's title is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, focused on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region.
Foreign ministers of all four countries met in New Delhi on Friday, on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.
ALSO READ:
Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks
Designer from Ukraine pays homage to her country and her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv
She is serving a 33-year prison sentence on what are widely seen as contrived charges
The quake was at a depth of 582.6 km
With many more injured, tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless, global body's humanitarian chief seeks more assistance from member states for relief efforts
Suggestions rife that hardline groups opposed to girls' education could be behind cases of 'mild poison' that have struck girls in more than 300 schools in at least 4 cities since November
Man hailing from India's Tamil Nadu state allegedly stabbed a cleaner at a Sydney train station before trying to attack officers at a police station