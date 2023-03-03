India: Quad ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war

The group brings together India, US, Australia and Japan to discuss strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region

By Reuters Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 10:55 AM

Foreign ministers of the group denounced Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.

The Quad groups India, Australia, Japan and the United States. The group's title is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, focused on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign ministers of all four countries met in New Delhi on Friday, on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.

