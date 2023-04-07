India: Puducherry government makes face masks mandatory in public places

Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Puducherry government on Friday issued an advisory and made face masks mandatory for people in public places.
"Wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Puducherry," District Collector E.Vallavan said.
On the other hand, Puducherry Chief Minister Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy, while taking part in the Covid-19 review meeting held by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, said the spread of Covid-19 in Puducherry is under control.
"The spread of corona in Puducherry is under control and the government has taken appropriate measures to prevent its spread," he said in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly while attending the Covid-19 review meeting through video conferencing.
Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Public Works Minister Ilachuminarayanan, health secretary C Udayakumar, EAP, and health director Dr Sriramulu were also present.
In this meeting, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar and Health Ministers and Health Secretaries of all states and UTs were present.
Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing.
India today recorded 6,050 new cases in 24 hours while the active case tally stood at 28,303 on Friday.
The Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.
