India proposes rules to allow higher ethanol-blended fuels in vehicles

India issued a notification late on Tuesday proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to formally incorporate higher ethanol-blended fuels.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the draft includes provisions for E85 fuel, a blend of 85 per cent ethanol with petrol, and E100, which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol.

The draft rules have been opened for public comments, after which the government will take a final decision.

India achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol in 2025 and is now looking to increase blending further to reduce costly imports of petroleum products.