India proposes rules to allow higher ethanol-blended fuels in vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said draft rules have been opened for public comments, after which the government will take a final decision

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 11:58 AM
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India issued a notification late on Tuesday proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to formally incorporate higher ethanol-blended fuels.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the draft includes provisions for E85 fuel, a blend of 85 per cent ethanol with petrol, and E100, which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol.

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The draft rules have been opened for public comments, after which the government will take a final decision.

India achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol in 2025 and is now looking to increase blending further to reduce costly imports of petroleum products.

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