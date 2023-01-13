India: Prime Minister Modi flags off the world's longest river cruise

Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh on January 13.:
MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.
The luxury boat has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.
The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.
The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.
What seems most likely is that even if a soft landing is achieved, it will be smoother for some households and businesses and rockier for others
Some people at the station were shot in the attack, police say
The strikes involving nurses and ambulance workers, staff shortages, and winter flu have led some hospitals to declare critical incidents
It was at a depth of 10 km; no tsunami warning was issued after the quake
In response to the 'grave' accident, President Macky Sall announced three days of national mourning beginning Monday
The meeting in March will scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its investigations
The last time it passed by was during the upper Paleolithic period — when Neanderthals still roamed the planet