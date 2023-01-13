India: Prime Minister Modi flags off the world's longest river cruise

MV Ganga Vilas begins its journey in Varanasi and travels 3,200 km across 27 river systems

By ANI Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh on January 13.:

MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

The luxury boat has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.

The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.