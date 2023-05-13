India: Prime minister congratulates Congress on Karnataka victory

Keep working hard and chase your dreams as success comes to those who never give up, says education minster
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly polls and wished the party best in its endeavour to fulfilling people's aspirations.
"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he said in another tweet.
The Congress is headed to a big win as it won 121 seats and was leading in 15 more in the elections to the 224-member assembly.
Keep working hard and chase your dreams as success comes to those who never give up, says education minster
The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime
WHO chief makes the declaration based on the recommendation of the organisation's emergency committee
Since the tremor was recorded offshore, authorities looked into tsunami threat
The result for the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be announced on Saturday
The controversial multilingual film starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday
Congress leader announces five-day, 125km 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from May 11 over 'corruption' and cases of leaking of papers for state government recruitment exams
As authorities in Kerala conduct a probe into the tragedy, details emerge about how the owner of the boat had violated regulations to run his business