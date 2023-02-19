India: Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passes away at 57

Mayilsamy suffered heart attack. — Image tweeted by ANI

By ANI Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 4:01 PM

Famous Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away after suffering a heart attack on Sunday morning. He was 57.

Mayilsamy was known for his comic roles and has worked in more than 200 Tamil films.

Some of his acclaimed roles include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian.

Soon after the news of his death broke out, a video surfaced on social media in which Mayilsamy could be seen dubbing for his upcoming film Glassmastes, which he recently completed.