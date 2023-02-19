India: Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passes away at 57

The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
Famous Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away after suffering a heart attack on Sunday morning. He was 57.
Mayilsamy was known for his comic roles and has worked in more than 200 Tamil films.
Some of his acclaimed roles include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian.
Soon after the news of his death broke out, a video surfaced on social media in which Mayilsamy could be seen dubbing for his upcoming film Glassmastes, which he recently completed.
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
The country lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean
New drug being tested in labs renders male mice infertile within an hour and wears off in less than a day, but is still years away from being available
How to show a heart — the universal symbol of love — has shifted on the internet over the years, driven by new technology
A report in a local newspaper said more than a thousand people turned up to pay tribute to Arne Espeel on Monday evening
As stories of remarkable rescues emerge from the wake of the disaster, here are more times when survivors overcame almost impossible circumstances and lived to tell the tale
The zoo also offers a $150 upgrade in which they would create a video of the cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to an animal
Weather warnings remain in place for much of the east coast of the North Island and upper South Island