India: Police detain man who threatened to 'blast Mumbai soon'

A man has been detained on Tuesday for allegedly issuing threats on Twitter to 'blast' Mumbai, said the city's police.
Authorities on Monday received a threat at around 11am, after a person posted a threatening message on Twitter that said, "I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon (sic)."
After receiving the threat, police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.
Later, authorities on Tuesday said that one person had been identified and taken into custody.
"The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogating him," said Mumbai Police.
Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.
