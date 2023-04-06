India: Police commissioner rewards woman cop who stopped him from entering exam hall with cellphone

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan rewarded a woman constable for stopping him from entering an examination centre with a mobile phone in Telangana. The police commissioner had gone there to inspect an SSC examination centre in the LB Nagar area of the city on Thursday.
The woman constable, Kalpana, posted in LB Nagar Police Station, was deployed outside the examination centre. As the police commissioner was about to enter the examination centre, Kalpana intervened and asked him to submit his mobile phone. The police commissioner handed his mobile phone to the constable.
Later, the officer praised Kalpana's efforts and rewarded her with Rs500 (Dh23). On his earlier orders, the CP has made it clear that no mobile phones are allowed in the examination centres and strict measures are being taken to prevent any unfair means inside the examination centres.
Chauhan was accompanied by LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri, ACP Sridhar Reddy, and other officials.
ALSO READ:
Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow
New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility