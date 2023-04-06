India: Police commissioner rewards woman cop who stopped him from entering exam hall with cellphone

Later, the officer praised Kalpana's efforts and rewarded her

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 5:48 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 5:50 PM

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan rewarded a woman constable for stopping him from entering an examination centre with a mobile phone in Telangana. The police commissioner had gone there to inspect an SSC examination centre in the LB Nagar area of the city on Thursday.

The woman constable, Kalpana, posted in LB Nagar Police Station, was deployed outside the examination centre. As the police commissioner was about to enter the examination centre, Kalpana intervened and asked him to submit his mobile phone. The police commissioner handed his mobile phone to the constable.

Later, the officer praised Kalpana's efforts and rewarded her with Rs500 (Dh23). On his earlier orders, the CP has made it clear that no mobile phones are allowed in the examination centres and strict measures are being taken to prevent any unfair means inside the examination centres.

Chauhan was accompanied by LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri, ACP Sridhar Reddy, and other officials.

ALSO READ: