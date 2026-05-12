Indian PM Narendra Modi’s UAE visit: Key dates, agenda and what to expect

Talks between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on May 15 are set to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment and regional security.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes as the UAE and India continue to strengthen their strategic and economic partnership.

India and the UAE are expected to review progress under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and explore new opportunities in infrastructure, clean energy and logistics, with bilateral trade continuing its rapid expansion in recent years.

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Regional stability and maritime security, including developments linked to key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, are also likely to be discussed as both sides assess wider geopolitical risks.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming high-level meeting.

Why is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the UAE?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the UAE on May 15 for talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with discussions expected to focus on energy, trade, investment, and regional cooperation.

The visit, part of a wider overseas tour that includes Europe, is also expected to advance defence and security ties, apparently following the Letter of Intent signed during Sheikh Mohamed’s India visit in January 2026, covering areas such as defence industrial cooperation, cybersecurity and counter-terror coordination.

Why is this visit important for the UAE and India?

The UAE and India share strong economic and strategic ties. The visit also comes amid regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has disrupted shipping routes and pushed up energy prices. India, which relies heavily on Gulf oil and gas imports, is closely monitoring the impact on fuel supplies, inflation and trade flows.

Notably, India is one of the UAE’s largest trading partners, while the Emirates is home to one of the biggest Indian expatriate communities in the world.

Officials are expected to discuss:

Energy cooperation

Trade and investment

Regional security and stability

Connectivity and economic partnerships.

What regional issues could be discussed?

Leaders are likely to exchange views on developments in West Asia and their impact on regional stability, trade and energy markets.

India has previously called for the protection of civilians and infrastructure amid recent regional hostilities. Discussions may also touch on maritime security and uninterrupted trade flows, particularly through key shipping corridors.

Why does the Strait of Hormuz matter?

Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil and shipping routes. Any disruption there affects global energy supplies, freight movement and fuel prices.

The UAE plays a major role as a global energy and logistics hub. India, which also imports a large share of its energy needs, closely monitors developments in the region.

How strong are India-UAE trade ties?

Economic relations between the two countries have expanded rapidly over the years.

According to official figures:

Bilateral trade reached around $84 billion in 2023-24

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner after China and the US

UAE investments into India have crossed $22 billion since 2000

The UAE has also announced long-term investment commitments in India’s infrastructure sector

The partnership has grown significantly since the signing of the India-UAE CEPA.

How significant is the Indian community in the UAE?

The UAE is home to around 4.7 million Indians, making them the country’s largest expatriate community.

Indian professionals, entrepreneurs, and workers contribute across sectors including healthcare, retail, technology, hospitality, construction and finance. Remittances from the UAE to India are also among the highest globally.

Did recent diplomatic engagement pave the way for this visit?

Yes. Senior officials from both countries have remained in close contact in recent months.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval both visited the UAE separately in April, where they met the country’s leadership to discuss strategic cooperation and regional developments.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the UAE on May 7, 2026, holding talks with UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy and Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak to review the India-UAE strategic partnership and discuss key global issues.

Which countries will Modi visit after the UAE?

After the UAE leg of the trip, Modi is expected to travel to:

Netherlands

Sweden

Norway

Italy

The European visit is aimed at strengthening trade and investment partnerships with key European economies.

What does this visit signal overall?

The visit underlines the continued momentum in UAE-India relations at a time when economic cooperation, energy security and regional dialogue remain key priorities for both nations. For the millions of Indians living in the UAE, the trip also highlights the depth of people-to-people ties between the two countries.