Watch: flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar recalls ordeal in emotional call with India PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to injured flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar on Friday, as the pilot recounted his experience during the incident.

Machchhar shared details of what happened and what gave him the courage to get through the ordeal. Modi applauded his bravery and wished him a speedy recovery. Machchhar said that the Indian Prime Minister is his "biggest idol". Modi told the pilot that he is always "just a call away". The Indian PM also thanked the UAE and Saudi authorities for taking care of Machchhar.

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Recalling the ordeal, the flydubai pilot said "I was fighting for my life; I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act." After he pushed open the cockpit door, the passengers were able to come and help, he added. The Indian pilot also said he was praying during the incident. Modi hailed Machchhar for his deeds, and stressed that the whole of India was standing with him, hoping for his recovery.

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The flydubai pilot, now being hailed a "hero" by many, said he was not paying attention to his wounds. "I am very confident that I will recover, and return to good health," he added. He also praised the high quality of medical care he was receiving.