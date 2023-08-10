India PM Modi's government defeats no-confidence motion: Speaker

It was defeated shortly after opposition MPs, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, walked out

Photo: PTI

By AFP Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 6:28 PM

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday defeated a no-confidence motion in parliament after a fiery speech by the premier at the climax of a three-day debate.

The motion was defeated in a voice vote called by the speaker of the lower house, television images showed, shortly after opposition MPs including Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walked out of the chamber.

