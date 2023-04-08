India: PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train

Travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh will be reduced by almost three-and-a-half hours

Vande Bharat Express train during its flagging off ceremony in Secunderabad. — PTI

Sat 8 Apr 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train in Hyderabad.

PM Modi flagged off the service from Hyderabad’s Secunderabad railway station.

He boarded the stationary train at the railway station and interacted with school children.

On January 15, Prime Minister Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy were among those who were present on the occasion.