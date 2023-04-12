India: PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat train

The train will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment at Jaipur Junction railway station, from New Delhi. — PTI

By PTI Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 2:41 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country’s 15th Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of ‘India First, Always First’.

“It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan,” he said.

“Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months,” PM Modi added.

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgugram.

It will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric territory.