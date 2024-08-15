India: PM Modi calls for 'strict punishment' for crimes against women on Independence Day

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 9:27 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed his distress over atrocities against women and batted for the speedy investigation of such crimes, stating that the perpetrators should be awarded strict punishment at the earliest.

Amid the nationwide protests over the gruesome rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata recently, PM Modi said that there is outrage in the country against the atrocities carried out against women. He stressed that the country, the society and the state governments will have to take this seriously.

"I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening — there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and state governments will have to take this seriously," the Prime Minister said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Speedy investigation is taking place for crimes against women, and those executing these monstrous deeds will be given strict punishment at the earliest — this is important to instil confidence in society," the PM said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.

PM Modi emphasised that the punishment given to perpetrators of such atrocities must be extensively discussed.

"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," he said.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being raped and murdered in Kolkata on August 9. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of the doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The Prime Minister also highlighted women's self-help groups which have now around 10 crore women working in different sectors. "When women become financially independent, this changes society," he said.

Modi said that maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks so that the government doesn't become a hindrance for working mothers.