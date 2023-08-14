India: Phone explodes after emitting heat, smoke; man suffers from burn injuries

The victim has now registered a police complaint against the company

An Indian businessman was in for a scare when his phone began emitting heat and smoke.

The 47-year-old man managed to get his phone out of his pocket before it exploded, injuring his left thumb and thigh.

Suffering from burn injuries, the man from Uttar Pradesh, a northern Indian state, told local media that he has registered a police complaint against the manufacturer of the phone.

Elaborating on the incident, the man said that he had been using phones from the same 'premium' brand for several years. He told local media that when he felt his phone heating up, he took it out of is pocket. The man then saw smoke coming out of his phone after which it exploded with a bang.

Last month, a Delhi-bound flight from Udaipur made an emergency landing after a passenger's phone exploded.

The phone exploded soon after departure, creating smoke on the plane. After smoke was detected, pilots decided to make an emergency landing back in Udaipur, media reports said.

