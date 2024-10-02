India: Passenger travelling to Dubai caught with Dh100,000 cash in violation of laws

I am free today after years of incarceration because I pleaded guilty to journalism, says WikiLeaks founder
Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday arrested a passenger who was travelling to Dubai with Dh100,000.
The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials apprehended the passenger who was departing from the Indian capital to Dubai.
They added that further investigation is underway.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to customs laws in the UAE, people travelling with more than Dh60,000 in cash or an amount equivalent to this in other currencies, financial instruments, precious metals or valuable stones, must declare it to Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP).
Last week, Delhi customs had made significant seizures of gold and large amounts of medicines from passengers.
Officials arrested an Indian passenger who had arrived from Bahrain with 931 grams of gold valued at Rs.64.27 lakh (Dh282,222). The gold was concealed in a vacuum cleaner.
Meanwhile, on September 24, customs officials apprehended a passenger who was travelling with Rs.60 lakh (Dh263,472) worth of assorted medicines. The Egyptian passenger, who was departing Delhi to Egypt via Dubai was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, officials said.
On the same day, another Egyptian passenger was arrested while carrying medicines valued at Rs.76 lakh (Dh333,731). The passenger was departing to Egypt via Dubai.
ALSO READ:
I am free today after years of incarceration because I pleaded guilty to journalism, says WikiLeaks founder
16 students and three teachers hospitalised, says Transport Minister Juangroongruangkit
India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Modi said on Monday
Operations-wise, most contingency planning seems to be by sea, enabling movement of larger groups
Kaohsiung mayor warns city to steel itself for 'disaster'
Global warming, combined with the silting of the Paraiba River, has contributed to the erosion of Atafona's coast and caused the destruction of 500 houses
The findings by the Copernicus Marine Service underscore the consequences of a warming planet on oceans, which cover 70 per cent of earth's surface and acts as a major regulator of the climate
The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar marks a symbolic step in the UK's ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2050