India: Passenger stitches Rs1.1-million gold on pants in smuggling bid, caught at Kerala airport

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 9:13 AM

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin airport in Kerala intercepted a passenger on November 2 and seized five gold buttons, a ring and a hairclip worth over Rs1.1 million, said officers.

The gold was worth Rs1,163,981 and weighed 763 gram.

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the AIU batch, we intercepted a passenger who had arrived from a Gulf country. During the examination, five buttons stitched to three pairs of jeans, one hair clip and one ring totalling 216 gram were recovered during the personal search. The same was seized under relevant sections of CA-1962," said an official statement from Customs.

Further proceedings are underway.

Earlier last month, Customs officers of the Cochin International Airport arrested a person and seized foreign-origin 24-carat gold rings weighing 488.50 grams and gold jewellery weighing 130.80 grams.

The recovered gold, weighing 619.30 grams was estimated to be Rs3.335 million.

