India: Passenger from Dubai caught smuggling cocaine worth Dh10.9 million

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 6:59 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 7:01 PM

Customs officials at Delhi's international airport have arrested a passenger for trying to smuggle 1660 grams of cocaine worth Rs 24.90 crore (Dh10.9 million). The passenger had arrived in the Indian national capital on a Dubai flight.

The passenger, who is a citizen of Liberia, was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on the basis of profiling, the Delhi Customs tweeted. He was arrested under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Earlier, on September 8, the Delhi Customs had seized 280 grams of cocaine valued at Rs.3.85 crore (Dh1.68 million) from one Ugandan female passenger who had arrived from Entebbe to Sharjah and then from Sharjah to Delhi.