Pakistan grants hundreds of Indian Sikhs visas to attend 10-day festival

The move represents the first major allowance after travel between the arch-rival nations was frozen during the conflict in May

Published: Sat 1 Nov 2025, 9:09 AM

Indian Sikh pilgrims have been issued visas for neighbouring Pakistan, the first major allowance after travel between the arch-rival nations was frozen during conflict in May.

There was no immediate response from New Delhi, but Indian newspapers reported on Saturday that the government would allow "selected" groups to travel for a 10-day festival to celebrate the founder of the Sikh faith.

Tensions remain high between New Delhi and Islamabad, after deadly clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals in May, the worst fighting since 1999.

More than 70 people were killed in missile, drone and artillery exchanges -- and the land crossing was shut to general traffic.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said it had issued "over 2,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India".

Tens of thousands of Sikh pilgrims are expected to flock to Pakistan's city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak.

Nankana Sahib lies 85 kilometres (52 miles) west of the border with India. Celebrations are expected to begin on Tuesday.

The frontier was a colonial creation at the violent end of British rule in 1947 which sliced the sub-continent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

The Attari-Wagah land border between the countries, straddling the state of Punjab on either side, was shuttered to general traffic in May.

The border is the site of a daily flag ceremony, where visitors come to watch a sunset parade of strutting soldiers on each side.

Conflict broke out in May after New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing an attack targeting tourists on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir, claims Islamabad rejected.