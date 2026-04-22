One year on: India, Pakistan and the deadly Kashmir attack

Relations between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan plummeted last year after an attack in Kashmir killed 26 men, mostly Hindu tourists, leading to their worst conflict in decades.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the attack — a charge Islamabad denied — triggering tit-for-tat diplomatic measures and a sharp military escalation that included airstrikes, drone swarms and heavy mortar fire.

More than 70 people were killed on both sides.

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What is in dispute in Kashmir?

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the territory in full.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency against Indian rule since 1989, demanding Kashmir's independence or its merger with Pakistan.

India blames Pakistan for arming and training militant groups in Kashmir, allegations Islamabad denies.

Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have been killed in the conflict, which has at times spiralled into armed clashes.

What happened?

Gunmen burst out of forests near the resort town of Pahalgam on April 22 and raked crowds of visitors with automatic weapons.

Survivors said the gunmen separated the men from the women and children and shot them at close range before fleeing into dense jungle.

No security personnel were deployed in the small Himalayan meadow of Baisaran, unlike other tourist spots in the territory, witnesses told AFP.

Those killed included 24 Indians and one Nepali — all Hindus — and a local Muslim tour guide.

Who were the attackers?

A group called The Resistance Front (TRF) that was believed to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan, initially claimed responsibility.

They later issued a denial following widespread public condemnation.

Indian security forces said in July that they killed three Pakistani gunmen during a firefight in a national wildlife park outside Srinagar, the main city in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah said in a speech in parliament that "those who attacked in Baisaran were three terrorists and all three have been killed".

Shah said forensic evidence showed that the weapons found on the gunmen had been used in the Pahalgam attack.

How did the rivals respond?

Indian police in Kashmir detained about 1,500 residents for questioning during a sweeping investigation.

They arrested two local men in June for allegedly harbouring the attackers.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said "the two men had disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack" during their interrogation.

The pair also confirmed the gunmen were "Pakistani nationals" from LeT, it said.

Retaliatory measures by India and Pakistan included expelling diplomats, restricting trade and closing their respective airspaces to each other.

India halted the crucial 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, and Islamabad in turn suspended the 1971 Simla Agreement that says the two nations should resolve the Kashmir dispute through bilateral negotiations.

New Delhi launched airstrikes deep inside Pakistan on what it called "terrorist infrastructure" in May.

Islamabad responded immediately, sparking a four-day conflict that was the deadliest since fighting on the icy Himalayan heights of Kargil in 1999.

What did India's probe reveal?

The three men killed in the firefight outside Srinagar and the two in custody were among six people, and the LeT/TRF group, charged by the NIA in December with planning and executing the attack.

The whereabouts of the sixth, a "Pakistani handler", are not known.

"For all practical purposes, the investigation is complete after the three Pakistani terrorists were killed," a senior security official told AFP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak about the case.

"Now only the Pakistani conspiracy remains to be proved in the court."