India, Pakistan, Bangladesh announce first day of Ramadan

The announcement was made by committee chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, as it met in Peshawar for the moon sighting, according to local media reports

On Wednesday, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh announced that they have sighted the Ramadan crescent. This means that the holy month will begin on Thursday, February 19, in these countries.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in Pakistan announced that the moon was sighted. The announcement was made by committee chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, as it met in Peshawar for the moon sighting, according to local media reports.

In India, the crescent was seen in Assam and Bihar, as well as New Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, local media reports said.

More to follow