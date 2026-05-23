India orders takeover of Gymkhana Club, asks for site handover by June 5

India's government ordered one of the country's most exclusive private clubs on Saturday to vacate its premises in two weeks, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-running push against entrenched elite institutions.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs directed the Gymkhana Club to hand over its sprawling site in the heart of New Delhi by June 5, citing urgent public-interest requirements, including defence and security infrastructure.

Founded under British colonial rule in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution has long been synonymous with the rich and the famous.

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Once restricted to colonial elites under discriminatory entry rules that barred natives, it later evolved into a powerful networking hub for politicians, senior bureaucrats, judges and business figures after India's independence in 1947.

The ministry said the land, adjacent to the prime minister's residence, was "critically required for strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes", the Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing a government letter to the club's secretary.

The move comes against the backdrop of a broader political shift since Modi first took office in 2014, positioning himself as a challenger to India's traditional elites, including those associated with the opposition Congress party led by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

Analysts say spaces like the Gymkhana Club have seen their prominence erode under Modi's populist politics.

The Hindu-nationalist premier has long sought to eliminate remnants of India's colonial past by reshaping several key British-era relics with his own mega projects.

The Gymkhana Club, which includes buildings close to 100 years old, remains one of the most sought-after memberships in the capital, with long waiting lists and a reputation as a hub of influence.

However, it has also been dogged by internal disputes and allegations of financial mismanagement in recent years.

Figures linked to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have repeatedly accused its leadership of factionalism and poor governance.