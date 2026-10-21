India orders release of top 'cockroach' movement leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Das and Ranka were taken into custody on October 14 for their 'alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law'

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 21 Oct 2026, 6:01 PM
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A New Delhi magistrate ordered the release of two leaders of India's youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement on Wednesday, a week after they were detained.

CJP activists and opposition parties have defied a security crackdown to demand the resignation of India's chief election commissioner, accusing the poll body of manipulating voter rolls to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

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The commission, which oversees voting in the world's most populous nation, has denied any wrongdoing.

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The release of Saurav Das, 27, and Ashutosh Ranka, 30, was ordered by the special executive magistrate in Delhi, according to an official order.

Das and Ranka were taken into custody on October 14 for their "alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law", the police said in a statement at the time.

They appeared before the magistrate on Monday, when their detention was extended for another two days.

The pair had jumped security barricades to wave the national flag at Jantar Mantar, a decades-old protest site that police have barred people from using.

Jantar Mantar, in the heart of the capital, has been sealed off with yellow metal barricades for more than a week and guarded by security personnel.

Delhi Police said they had removed the site from the list of designated protest venues.

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