India orders real-time tracking of seafarers in Strait of Hormuz amid vessel attacks

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The Indian government has directed its maritime regulator to set up a dashboard featuring real-time information about Indian seafarers on every vessel operating in the Arabian Gulf region including the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, irrespective of its flag.

The dashboard will provide real-time information on ownership, cargo, crew strength, threat assessment, the intended voyage, and the next port of call.

Chairing a high-level, interministerial review meeting in New Delhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister, directed the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer in the region.

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He also ordered round-the-clock coordination by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in association with ministries of External Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping and Indian Missions in Iran and Oman.

Officials have also been asked to coordinate closely with Indian missions in Iran, Oman and the UAE for real-time information on navigational safety, medical evacuation and repatriation.

Shipowners, vessel managers and recruitment agencies have also been told to ensure that no Indian seafarer is compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.

The move follows the recent attack on merchant vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in the death of one Indian seafarer and injuries to nine others, two of who are critical. The two vessels had Thirty of the 46 crew on board the two vessels were Indians.

"India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels,” said Sonowal. The attacks resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who ensure the operation of global supply chains, he added.

The minister also announced the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for Indian seafarers hit by the crisis. "Each liaison officer will serve as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, travel documentation, family assistance, repatriation, Seafarers Welfare Fund support, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements and other compensations," he added.

Every vessel movement in the affected region must be undertaken only after a fresh threat assessment, said the minister.

Shipowners, vessel managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies employing Indian seafarers in the region have been asked to furnish compliance reports and confirmation that no Indian seafarer is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.