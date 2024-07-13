India: Orange alert issued for Mumbai; heavy rains cause waterlogging and traffic snarls

The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
The Mumbai civic authority has requested residents to avoid going out unless necessary, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday.
An orange alert has also been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.
Rain lashed parts of Mumbai this morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days. According to the IMD, the city received 61.69 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
Authorities have issued a 'high tide' warning of 3.69 metres in Mumbai at 4.39 pm today.
According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 29℃ and 24℃, respectively.
Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. However, the rain brought some respite from the July heat.
Neighboring Noida also witnessed rain in the morning. According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to have isolated rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. The IMD stated that Delhi and Noida are expected to witness cloudy skies and light thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.
The IMD predicted that light rain would continue in Delhi and Noida until July 17. Due to the rain, the water levels in the Yamuna River are expected to rise in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue an alert to residents of villages in Noida situated along the banks of the river. These villages experienced severe flooding during last year's monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.
