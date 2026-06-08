India opposition holds summit in Delhi, accuses Modi government of misusing agencies

Opposition leaders from 23 parties of the India (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) Bloc, including from Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party, who met in Delhi on Monday to discuss the current political scenario in India, slammed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for harassing and intimidating opponents.

“On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when we all came together firmly to defeat the Modi government’s malicious bills on delimitation,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“Now we must strengthen that same spirit even further and move forward, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government’s misgovernance,” he added.

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Accusing the NDA government of assaulting the constitution, Kharge said investigative agencies were being used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents.

“Discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments,” charged Kharge. Referring to the “complete mismanagement of the examination system”, he said the hopes and aspirations of millions of youths were being betrayed.

“Atrocities against the weaker sections of society, especially in BJP-ruled states, continue relentlessly. Our foreign policy has been completely compromised, and those traditional values that India has long staunchly supported have not been upheld,” added Kharge.

The India Bloc will also write to the chief justice of India on the Special Intensive Revision, which Kharge said was a “vote loot” and electoral malpractice.

The bloc also decided to seek the immediate resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the education minister, “as he presided over the betrayal” of millions of youngsters who appeared for national exams. The alliance partners also decided to meet every two months to review national politics and coordinate their strategies.

Opposition leaders who were present at the meeting at the Constitution Club, New Delhi, included Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Congress), Mamata Bannerjee (TMC), Tejashwi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party), Omar Abdullah (chief minister, Jammu & Kashmir), and Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party). Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK from Tamil Nadu did not join the meet. Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Hemant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) joined the meeting online.