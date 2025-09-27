Watch: India's only active volcano erupts on Barren Island

India's only active volcano has erupted twice in the span of a week, days after an earthquake in the region, according to local media reports.

Located on Barren Island, which is one of the Andaman Islands, the volcano lies over the fault whose movement caused the tsunami on December 26, 2004, as per Nasa reports.

The first eruption occurred on September 13 and the second on September 20; an Indian naval warship recorded visuals of the incident, according to BBC.

However, there were no injuries, and the eruptions were minor.

Watch a video by Sansad TV, India's parliamentary channel, here:

Previous activity

This is not the first time the volcano is erupting this year. According to the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), eruptive activity was identified at Barren Island on July 30.

Partially obscured satellite imagery showed ash plumes drifting northeast at 7,000 ft in July.

While September's eruptions are minor, major eruptions have happened in the past, in 1991, 1994-1995, 2004 and 2005, according to scientific reports.

The 2005 eruption was reportedly caused by a 2004 magnitude 9.3 Sumatra earthquake on 26 December 2004.