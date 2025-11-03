  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB partlycloudy.png29.4°C

India's October power output sees sharpest drop since Covid-19 as rains dampen demand

Growth in electricity use has tapered this year due to a broader economic slowdown and heavy rains, which have reduced cooling demand

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 9:18 AM

Top Stories

‘Depression meant weak faith’: UAE residents challenge mental health stigma

‘Depression meant weak faith’: UAE residents challenge mental health stigma

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

UAE: Feeling menopausal in your 30s? Doctors see rise in early symptoms

UAE: Feeling menopausal in your 30s? Doctors see rise in early symptoms

India's power output fell at the fastest pace last month since the pandemic, as subdued industrial activity and unusually wet weather dented electricity demand and reduced cooling needs, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

Total electricity generation in October fell 6 per cent year-on-year to 142.45 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), an analysis of data from federal grid regulator Grid-India showed.

Recommended For You

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Dubai: Gold's price swings 'healthy correction', but experts warn of further volatility

Dubai: Gold's price swings 'healthy correction', but experts warn of further volatility

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

UAE weather: Rains expected; Dubai to see lows of 22ºC

UAE weather: Rains expected; Dubai to see lows of 22ºC

India's Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to professional tennis after 20 'unforgettable years'

India's Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to professional tennis after 20 'unforgettable years'

 

"Continued rainfall in most parts of the country compared to last year led to lower demand," said Bhanu Patni, associate director, India Ratings and Research.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As most large festivals were in October, there was less industrial demand for power, said Debabrat Ghosh, head of India for Aurora Energy.

Growth in electricity use has tapered this year due to a broader economic slowdown and heavy rains, which have reduced cooling demand.

The country's coal-fired electricity generation in October also fell at the fastest pace since June 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic led to a nationwide lockdown, as overall power demand declined.

Coal-fired generation, which typically accounts for about 75 per cent of India's electricity output, has fallen in six out of 10 months this year, the most since 2020, Grid-India data showed.

India's coal-fired power generation fell by 13.2 per cent in October on an annual basis to 98.38 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), Grid-India data showed.

The decline in demand for fossil fuels for electricity generation in India, the second-largest importer of coal, has hurt giant miner Coal India.

Coal India, which accounts for about three-quarters of the country's production, suffered its worst profit decline in five years during the quarter ended September due to tepid demand for power this year.

The company's production declined about 10 per cent in October, while coal supplied to power plants fell 6 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's renewable energy output surged to 19.75 billion kWh in October, up 30.2 per cent from a year earlier.