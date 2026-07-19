India's NTA claims fake Neet OMR sheets submitted after students complain of errors

Fresh controversy over Neet-UG 2026 re-test results have erupted in India after the scores of millions of students were released on July 16. Students, already frustrated by the Neet paper leak controversy, have now taken to social media to raise complaints on alleged errors and discrepancies in the OMR (Optimal Mark Recognition) answer sheets.

Some X users said they had emailed India's NTA but received no response, although Khaleej Times was unable to independently verify these claims.

On July 19, NTA said it is "closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints," and alleged that many OMR sheets "turned out to be fake or AI-generated."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The agency further said any fake or AI-generated OMR may invite legal action, and advised students and parents to submit original OMR sheets.

India's National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-examination of the national-level entrance test on June 21 after the original May 3 exam was cancelled due to a paper leak.

At least 13 have been arrested in the Neet-UG 2026 scandal, including mastermind PV Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer involved in the process of examination on behalf of India's National Testing Agency. He allegedly dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during special coaching classes at his residence.

The Neet-UG scandal, along with other education controversies, culminated in the formation of a satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party', and mass protests by students and their supporters. The demonstrators seek the ouster of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Leading Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protests, and announced he would go on an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with CJP. However, authorities in India's Delhi moved Sonam Wangchuk to hospital after his condition worsened on the 21st day of his hunger strike.