India issues notice to Telegram over film piracy, orders action report in 15 days

The Indian government has issued a notice to messaging platform Telegram over the widespread circulation of pirated films and OTT content, according to sources.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the platform to take immediate steps to curb piracy and remove illegal content being shared online.

It has also asked Telegram to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days outlining the measures it has implemented to address the issue.

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