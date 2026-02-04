New travel rules in India: Duty-free allowance, gold cap, cash limit explained

Indians returning home can now carry more goods in their luggage after the government updated customs rules, raising the duty-free allowance for international passengers from Rs50,000 (Dh2,035) to Rs75,000 (Dh3,050).

The revised duty-free baggage rules came into force on Monday, February 2. According to the government, the changes are in line with new economic conditions, rising travel volumes, and passenger expectations. The authorities consulted with stakeholders, including ministries, airport operators, and also got feedback from passengers while initiating the changes.

The government has raised the duty-free allowance for passengers arriving by air or sea to Rs75,000 (from Rs50,000 earlier) in the recent budget. Another change is that the customs duty on amounts exceeding Rs75,000 is 10 per cent (besides a surcharge of an additional 10 per cent on it), as against 20 per cent in the past.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

According to analysts, iPhones are cheaper in the US compared to India, so many Indians or NRIs returning from there would plan buying the phones.

Similarly, the new rules allow passengers to bring one laptop or notebook duty-free, which is over and above the Rs75,000 duty-free allowance.

The general duty-free allowance has been raised for most categories of travellers arriving by air or sea. Here is the breakdown:

Indian residents: Up to Rs75,000 (Dh3,050)

Tourists of Indian origin: Up to Rs75,000

Foreign nationals holding valid non-tourist visas: Up to Rs75,000

Tourists of foreign origin: Up to Rs25,000 (about Dh1,015)

Airline crew members: Up to Rs2,500 (about Dh101.5)

Jewellery allowances

Baggage Rules 2026 have also simplified jewellery concessions by removing value caps and opting for weight-based allowances for eligible returning travellers.

Female passengers are allowed to carry up to 40 grams of duty-free jewellery, while other passengers are allowed up to 20 grams. This applies to Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin who have lived abroad for more than a year.

Transfer of residence (TR) benefits

Those permanently moving their residence to India can avail of enhanced duty-free entitlements under a simplified Transfer of Residence regime.

Stayed abroad up to 12 months: Rs150,000 cap (Dh6,100)

Stayed 1-2 years: Rs300,000 cap (Dh12,200)

Stayed more than 2 years: Rs750,000 cap (Dh30,450)