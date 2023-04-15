India: New IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism, says minister

Recently amended IT regulation requires online platforms like Facebook and Twitter to make efforts to not publish any fake information relating to the government

India‘s Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. — PTI file

By Reuters Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 2:07 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 2:10 PM

A proposed Indian government unit to fact-check news on social media is not about censoring journalism nor will it have any impact on media reportage, a federal minister has said.

Recently amended IT regulation requires online platforms like Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Twitter to “make reasonable efforts” to not “publish, share or host” any information relating to the government that is “fake, false or misleading”.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India minister of state for IT, said in an online discussion it was “not true” that the government-appointed unit, which press freedom advocates strongly oppose, was aimed at “censoring journalism”.