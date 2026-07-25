India appoints new Education Minister as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after Neet protests

Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation; the former minister was ousted following widespread Neet protests in India, led by Cockroach Janta Party, a Gen Z movement

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 25 Jul 2026, 6:56 PM
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Indian President Droupadi Murmu directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio.

This comes after the Indian President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Pradhan submitted his resignation following widespread Neet protests in India, led by Cockroach Janta Party, a Gen Z movement.

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