India, Nepal engage in territorial dispute over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass

India and Nepal are caught in an impasse over India's plans to conduct the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage to Mt. Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, through the Lipulekh Pass.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry has formally objected to this plan, asserting that the high-altitude Himalayan crossing sits on Nepali soil and that neighbouring India and China have no right to use the pass without Kathmandu's consent.

Reacting strongly to Nepal’s objections, New Delhi asserted that its position on the issue has been consistent and clear. “Lipulekh Pass has been a longstanding route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development,” said an Indian government spokesperson.

He added: “India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.

"India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” added the spokesperson.

Nepal's objections

The recently elected government in Kathmandu, led by Balen Shah, objected to India and China planning to conduct the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh pass.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has drawn the attention of various media outlets to the questions and concerns raised regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which is said to be conducted between India and China via Nepali territory, Lipulekh,” said the Nepalese foreign ministry. “The Government of Nepal is completely clear and steadfast in the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.”

According to the ministry, Nepal has “conveyed its clear stance and concerns to both India and China through diplomatic channels regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The Government of Nepal has been continuously urging the Government of India not to undertake any activities such as road construction or expansion, border trade and pilgrimage in the area,” the ministry noted, adding: "The friendly country China has also been officially informed about the fact that the Lipulekh area is Nepali territory.”

Differences between India and Nepal on the Lipulekh pass have persisted since 2020, when previous government in Kathmandu objected to India building a road there.

Nepal also objected to India’s plans to start trade with China through the pass. India has persistently rejected Nepal’s claims.

Recently, the Indian ministry of external affairs announced that the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yayra would take place from June to August through the Lipulekh Pass and Nathu La in Sikkim.

The event was relaunched last year after a gap of almost five years and was part of improving ties between India and China. Incidentally, Shah has cancelled his planned trip to India and also skipped foreign visits for a year to enable him to focus on domestic issues including economic reforms and infrastructure development.