India's Neet protest: Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 26-day hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Footage shows the ministers assisting Wangchuk as he ended his fast, with his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, also present.

"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," he is heard saying, holding the hands of Nadda and Singh. Then, turning to his wife, he said, "Gitanjali has always been by my side and my support. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar regarding the Neet paper leak. He fasted in solidarity with students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and broader education reforms.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike in presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh. pic.twitter.com/AEc5AGs8fo — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 23, 2026

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Five days ago, the 59-year-old was forcibly removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site, 20 days into a fast that had become central to a campaign led by young activists.

Wangchuk was “shifted to hospital for essential medical care” on the orders of the High Court following expert advice from doctors, a New Delhi police deputy commissioner said in a statement.

India’s national examination system has faced significant public criticism following allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and exam paper leaks. Students, already under considerable stress from months of preparation, expressed outrage when the initial test was voided and rescheduled. More than a dozen students reportedly died by suicide.

News of Wangchuk ending his fast follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the Union Cabinet will consider stricter measures against paper leaks. Modi described the matter as “not an ordinary issue" and promised further action in the coming days.

In a late-night post on X, Modi shared a video message titled, ‘More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!’ This message was released amid ongoing protests over the Neet paper leak at Jantar Mantar.

He also stated that the government plans to introduce a Bill in Parliament next week to strengthen measures against paper leaks.

He also wished Wangchuk good health and wrote: "I urge Sonam ji to follow her routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy."