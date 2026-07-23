India's Neet protest: PM Modi to announce stricter action against culprits

In a rare self-recorded video on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that more stringent action will be announced against those involved in exam paper leaks at the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister in his video said that he is aware that such paper leaks are a "great pain" for students and parents alike, while clarifying that the government's main motive was to conduct the re-examination as soon as possible. This, he said, was so that students would not have to lose another year in preparation of the competitive examination.

Earlier today, he also established a fast-track court that would hear exam paper leak cases. The fast-track court will try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and related cases, according to Indian media reports.

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"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth. We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," the Indian leader said.

More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrowâs Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

All pending cases filed under this law will be transferred to the newly created fast-track court immediately. The anti-cheating law provides for imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of Rs1 million for those found guilty.

The Indian Prime Minister's video announcement comes three days after the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march, in protest of the Neet paper leaks, which drew in massive crowds of tens of thousands of people at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday.

India's CJP, a satirical party, was first formed due to the youth's anger over Neet exam paper leak, and other education-related fiascos including CBSE's Grade 12 results controversy. They have organised sit-in protests at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On June 28, prominent Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk joined them and began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity. On the 21st day of his fast, July 18, Delhi authorities moved Wangchuk to a hospital for "essential medical care", with the police citing court orders. However, protestors, Wangchuk himself, and his wife Gitanjali dubbed it an "illegal detention".