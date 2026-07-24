India Neet protest: Government moves to ban Bluetooth-enabled messaging app Bitchat

Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter (now known as X), took to X today to highlight how the Indian government is attempting to shut down the Bluetooth messaging app — Bitchat.

Students across India have been protesting against Neet examination paper leaks for over a month now. Protests gained momentum after renowned scientist-activist Sonam Wangchuk went on an indefinite hunger strike demanding action from the government.

Over the last few days, authorities have been repeatedly jamming networks and/or disbling internet data services as a measure to control crowds at the protest in New Delhi.

Dorsey shared the order of removal received from the Indian government that said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has identified the "unlawful act".

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This application does not require an internet connection and uses a Bluetooth-mesh network to allow users to communicate with each other when nearby.

The application also does not require mandatory user registration, phone number verification, or centralised logging of communications.

This, it highlighted, "significantly impedes lawful interception, attribution, and investigation by law enforcement agencies".

The order said that "the platform can be misused to evade lawful surveillance, facilitate anonymous coordination, and circumvent lawful restrictions imposed by competent authorities during situations involving public disorder, riots, terrorism, organised crime, or internet shutdowns."

The Internet Freedom Foundation, an Indian foundation defending online freedom, privacy and innovation in India has condemned this order. It elaborated on how the government had restricted communications in New Delhi over the last week, saying, "Since July 17 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended mobile internet around Jantar Mantar as per public reports about five times, most recently within a 1.5 kilometre radius from 4 pm until midnight on July 23. That radius takes in Janpath and parts of Connaught Place."

Protestors and journalists alike have taken to social media to report concerns with signal and internet connectivity near the protest site. The Delhi Police has also of late restricted Delhi Metro access by shutting down stations in the vicinity, making it tougher for large crowds to organise.