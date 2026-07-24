India's Neet protests: 47 NTA officials sacked after Modi urges action

Forty-seven officials of the National Testing Agency have been terminated on Friday after India's Prime Minister Modi urged strict action on paper leaks on July 23.

Amendments have also been approved to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Legal and criminal action is being initiated against those responsible, authorities have also said across social media platforms.

Students across India have been protesting against Neet examination paper leaks for over a month now. Protests gained momentum after renowned scientist-activist Sonam Wangchuk went on an indefinite hunger strike demanding action from the government.

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Over the last few days, authorities have been repeatedly jamming networks and/or disbling internet data services as a measure to control crowds at the protest in New Delhi.

Modi said in a social media post on Thursday his cabinet would discuss measures to speed up court proceedings against those involved in examination leaks.

Wangchuk, who ended a 26-day hunger strike in support of the movement late Thursday, said the government had assured him that no action would be taken against peaceful demonstrators.

"They also assured us that parliament would hold a full debate on the issue and on improving accountability in the education and examination system," he said on social media.

The protests escalated on Monday when police fired tear gas and used batons against tens of thousands of demonstrators in New Delhi, the capital's largest street rally in five years.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike but said the movement would press ahead with its campaign until the education minister resigns.

"By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation," Dipke, 30, said in a social media post.

The protests have emerged as one of the biggest political challenges facing Modi since he secured a third term in office in 2024.

[With inputs from AFP]