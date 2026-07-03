Locked in washing machine: Indian authority probes alleged child abuse at daycare

India's National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged child abuse at a daycare centre operating inside an IT company's Bengaluru campus.

According to Indian media reports quoting the First Information Report, the accused caretakers have allegedly assaulted and intimidated children.

Five caretakers who have been taken into custody are accused of reportedly locking crying toddlers in washing machines, forcing them into narrow water-filled drums, spraying water into their mouths with a toilet jet spray, and locking them inside bathrooms among many others.

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In a letter dated July 2, 2026, addressed to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner P S Kantharaju, India's NCPCR said that its team headed by Senior Technical Expert Paresh Shah will visit Bengaluru on Friday, July 3, for a fact-finding inquiry.

Centre temporarily shut

The daycare centre that was operating on the campus of an IT company called Capgemini in Brookefield, Whitefield, is now temporarily shut after these allegations.

"Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility."

A case was registered at the HAL Police Station on June 29, based on a complaint filed by Tilakesh Kumar, Legal and Probation Officer with the District Child Protection Unit. The complaint was filed after videos of the alleged abuse surfaced online.