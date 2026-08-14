India's Narcotics Control Bureau confirms extradition of drug kingpin from UAE

India's Narcotics Control Bureau has secured the extradition of a fugitive drug kingpin from the UAE, according to a statement by the nation's Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The central law enforcement agency has secured the extradition of Virender Singh Basoya, using what the Indian leader is calling a "top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach".

He also commended the efforts of the authorities in the tweet saying, "Our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shah highlighted that such action created a "new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics".

The UAE has on multiple ocassions extradited people wanted by Indian law enforcement authorities. In May, India’s top investigative agency announced the arrest of two wanted fugitives after it secured the extradition from the UAE.

One of the accused, Kamlesh Parekh is wanted for a major banking fraud case linked to Kolkata-based Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in an official statement, said that Kamlesh was taken into custody on May 1 in the UAE. Acting on an Interpol Red Notice, Kamlesh was traced to the UAE, where local authorities detained him. After completing legal formalities between agencies of the two countries, the fugitive was handed over to Indian officials.

In another case from the same day, the CBI also secured the extradition of Aalok Kumar, alias Yashpal Singh, from the UAE.

Aalok was wanted for offences including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and use of forged documents for obtaining passports fraudulently. His case was registered by Haryana Police and was brought to India on May 1.

These cases highlight the cooperation between Indian and UAE authorities in tracking and extraditing economic and criminal offenders.