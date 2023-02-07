India: Mumbai police on alert after 'terrorist' calls airport, threatens to blow it up

The caller introduces himself as a member of a terrorist organisation

File photo

By ANI Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 1:44 PM

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a threat call on Monday night where the caller introduced himself as an Indian Mujahideen terrorist and threatened to blow up the airport.

According to Mumbai Police, the call was received at around 10 pm at Mumbai airport on Monday. The caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and described himself as a member of the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen. After introducing himself, the caller spoke suspiciously, using code words.

The airport authority immediately informed Mumbai Police about the call. Police registered a case against the unknown person under section 505 (1) of the IPC. The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police and other agencies are on alert and security has been increased in the area.

ALSO READ: