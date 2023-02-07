India: Mumbai police on alert after 'terrorist' calls airport, threatens to blow it up

The pharma company has initiated a voluntary recall at the consumer level of all unexpired lots of the eye drops
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a threat call on Monday night where the caller introduced himself as an Indian Mujahideen terrorist and threatened to blow up the airport.
According to Mumbai Police, the call was received at around 10 pm at Mumbai airport on Monday. The caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and described himself as a member of the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen. After introducing himself, the caller spoke suspiciously, using code words.
The airport authority immediately informed Mumbai Police about the call. Police registered a case against the unknown person under section 505 (1) of the IPC. The investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police and other agencies are on alert and security has been increased in the area.
Organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week have created sustainability requirements for participating designers with the goal of setting a new industry standard
UK home office report says 250 Indian migrants have made the dangerous crossing of English Channel in small boats in 2023
The US took "custody" of the balloon when it entered their airspace and had observed it with piloted military aircraft
Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 when he travelled to Uttar Pradesh to report on a high-profile gang rape case
Leading scientists look at the huge questions they are now studying
The incident happened at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, when the couple had an argument about the ticket cost for the infant
She earlier said that she would not run if Trump did, but seems to have changed her mind