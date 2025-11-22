'Nation lost a brave pilot': India mourns Namansh Syal after Tejas jet crash at Dubai Airshow

After the Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, killing the pilot, India is mourning the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu mourned the death of the officer, who hails from Kangra district. He said the news of his demise is "extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Namansh Syal".

Indian actor Kamal Haasan expressed his condolences, to the pilot "who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas. A brave son of India taken far too soon."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief," he said

The Dubai Media Office on Friday announced the "tragic death of the pilot" and said emergency teams and firefighters responded rapidly to the incident.

The Indian Air Force said it was constituting a court of inquiry to "ascertain the cause of the accident". IAF said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also expressed regret at the death of IAF Tejas pilot, who succumbed to his injuries after a crash in Dubai.

In a post on X, the IDS said, "General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."