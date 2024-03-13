UAE

India: More than 900 grams of gold seized from passenger travelling from Gulf country

Three white capsule-shaped packets suspected to contain gold in compound form were concealed inside his body

By ANI

Photo for illustrative purposes
Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 7:53 PM

Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 7:56 PM

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin Airport in Kerala seized over 900 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

According to Customs Department officials, the gold was in compound form and weighed 954 grams.

The passenger was intercepted by AIU officers at the exit gate based on profiling.

After examining the passenger, three white capsule-shaped packets suspected to contain gold in compound form concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

Further investigation into this matter is in progress.

